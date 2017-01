Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Beginning April 1, people living in rural areas need to have Aadhaar under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) that mandates 100 days work for a household annually. People registered under the scheme will be required to give proof of possession of Aadhaar or undergo the enrollment process till March 31, 2017, a senior officer in Cabinet Secretariat said.