ബിജെപിയെ വിടാതെ എഎപി; ഗുജറാത്തിലും മധ്യപ്രദേശിലും രാജസ്ഥാനിലും ശക്തിപ്പെടുന്നു, ആപിലാവും!!

English summary

Aam Aadmi Party is planning to contest the next Assembly elections in Rajasthan and also expand its presence in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat, announced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia. Incidentally, all these states are presently governed by the Bharatiya Janata Party. In the same breath, the leader expressed confidence that Aam Aadmi Party, led by Arvind Kejriwal, will perform exceedingly well in Punjab and Goa where it is contesting against both the BJP and the Congress.