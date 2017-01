Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Congress on Wednesday went to the Election Commission, seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for invoking Lord Ram at a recent function. The Congress complaint was in connection with a speech made by the Prime Minister through video conference on January 12. Referring to the Prime Minister’s inaugural address to Ramayana Darshnam Exhibition at Vivekanand Kendra, Kanyakumari, Congress said he utilised the event “as part of election campaign in the name of religion by invoking and making statements regarding ‘Bhagwan Shri Ram’, ‘Ayodhya’, ‘Ram Rajya’ ‘Hanumanji’ and ‘Bharat’ repeatedly.”