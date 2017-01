Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, January 1, 2017, 13:31 [IST]

A couple from Gujarat’s tribal district Dahod has finally opted for a family planning operation after conceiving 17 children, which includes 16 daughters and a son.Ramsinh, 44, let his wife, Kanu Sangot, 40, undergo a tubectomy a fortnight ago.