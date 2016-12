Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Saturday, December 24, 2016, 14:35 [IST]

English summary

82 year-old woman, thought to be dead for the past 40 years, is reunited with her two daughters. The woman, from Bidhnoo village of the district, had died of snake bite in 1976. The family had performed her last rites by immersing her body in the Ganga