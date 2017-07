വീണ്ടും റിലയൻസ് ജിയോ!!! 500 രൂപയ്ക്ക് 4 ജി ഫീച്ചർ ഫോൺ!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 12:25 [IST]

Reliance Jio Infocomm is likely to unveil new tariff plans as well as a Rs 500 feature phone with VoLTE capabilities at the Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting on July 21 as its 84-day Dhan Dhana Dhan offer — announced on April 11 — is ending soon.