Story first published: Sunday, February 12, 2017, 12:12 [IST]

AIADMK crisis: Tamil Nadu agriculture minister R Duraikannu goes missing According to a police complaint, R Duraikannu, a Tamil Nadu minister, has gone missing. The complaint alleges the Sasikala family is hiding him. IndiaToday.in | Posted by Dev Goswami New Delhi, February 12, 2017 | UPDATED 10:46 IST A +A - close According to a report filed with the Tamil Nadu police, the state Agriculture Minister R Duraikannu has gone missing. The complaint has been filed a by person named Magalingam and alleges that the Sasikala family is hiding the minister.