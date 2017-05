Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a fresh move to bury the differences between the warring factions of the AIDAMK, Tamil Nadu Finance Minister D Jayakumar has invited rebel leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam for talks. "We are clear. Come, sit, talk. Let us settle whatever disputes be," AIADMK (Amma) leader D Jayakumar was quoted as saying by the PTI as he made the offer to Panneerselvam.