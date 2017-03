അവസാനത്തെ അടവും എയര്‍ ഇന്ത്യ പൊളിച്ചു;ശിവസേന എംപിയെ കാത്തിരിക്കുന്നത് ആജീവനാന്ത വിലക്ക്!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Tuesday, March 28, 2017, 17:39 [IST]

English summary

"No means no." Air India's Maharaja has conveyed this message loud and clear+ to Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad by cancelling his ticket yet again on Tuesday. According to sources, the MP tried to book a Mumbai-Delhi AI flight through a call centre. He wanted to fly AI 806 at 8am on Wednesday.