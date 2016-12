Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 11:48 [IST]

English summary

Hoping to bring Pakistani Punjabis closer, reach out to the wider Punjabi diaspora and also counter neighbour Pakistan's radio penetration in its territory, India is planning a special radio service in Punjabi. which sends out the message of cultural oneness, will be implemented by India's national broadcaster All India Radio.