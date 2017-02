'അവര്‍ എന്റെ മകനല്ലേ...' അഖിലേഷ് യാദവിന്റെ തീരുമാനത്തിന് മുന്നില്‍ വീണ്ടും മുലായം മുട്ടുമടക്കി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In the latest twist in the Yadav family battle ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, Mulayam Singh Yadav has taken a 180-degree turn and said he will not just campaign for his Samajwadi Party but also the Congress; days ago, he had gone public with his deep resentment at the alliance forged by his son, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav.