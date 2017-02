Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

In the middle of a revolt in Tamil Nadu's ruling party, which has left a gap in leadership, Governor Vidyasagar Rao has plans that will keep him in Mumbai at least till tomorrow. The party has been waiting for him to return to Chennai for the swearing in of VK Sasikala, who was chosen by lawmakers to replace O Panneerselvam as Chief Minister. At 5 pm, Mr Rao, who has additional charge of Maharashtra, is to attend a convocation function at the Institute of Chemical Technology. Sources said this morning that the governor had "no Tamil Nadu plans" in his schedule for now.