Sunday, January 22, 2017, 13:31 [IST]

Recent government data shows the rot runs deeper: alongside metros, many of India's tier-II cities are among the worst lot on surfing and sharing of child sexual abuse material (CSAM). Amritsar, Lucknow, Alappuzha and Thrissur were among the 10 worst cities where CSAM was shared on multiple occasions in the past six months.