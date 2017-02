Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Maybe this great man does not drive a car but just keeps it in the garage for show?!!! https://t.co/taUBvWJfwz

English summary

Kodela Siva Prasad Rao, the Andhra Pradesh speaker of the Telugu Desam Party, was addressing a press conference when he compared women to cars. He said that if car is driven on the road, then there are chances of it meeting with an accident.