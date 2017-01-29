Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 12:57 [IST]

English summary

A BSF clerk has posted a video on Facebook in which he has alleged that liquor meant for its personnel was being sold to outsiders and claimed that despite his complaint in this regard no action has been taken. As the video by the clerk, Navratan Choudhary, went viral, BSF officials said it would order inquiry into his complaint. The claim comes close on the heels of a BSF jawan’s video who alleged poor quality food was being served to the personnel in 29 Battalion in Poonch.