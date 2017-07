സൈന്യത്തിന് ആയുധ ക്ഷാമമില്ലെന്ന് കേന്ദ്ര സർക്കാർ !!! തിരിച്ചടിച്ച് കോൺഗ്രസ്!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Days after a report of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) said that the Army faces a shortfall in 40 per cent types of ammunition to fight a 10-day war, Defence Minister Arun Jaitley told Parliament Tuesday that Indian forces are “reasonably and sufficiently equipped” now as procedures have been simplified and powers have been decentralised. His response in Rajya Sabha came after Samajwadi Party’s Ram Gopal Yadav sought the government’s response on the CAG report.