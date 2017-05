വൃത്തികെട്ട രാഷ്ട്രീയം കൈകാര്യം ചെയ്യാന്‍ പുതിയ തന്ത്രങ്ങള്‍ അനിവാര്യം,സൈനികന് റാവത്തിന്റെ പിന്തുണ

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, May 28, 2017, 16:19 [IST]

English summary

Army chief General Bipin Rawat, who recently gave a Commendation Card to Major Leetul Gogoi -- the officer who tied a man to the bonnet of a jeep while rescuing a group of election officials during assembly elections in Srinagar -- today said innovative tactics were required for Kashmir, where a "dirty war" is on.