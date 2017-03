ജമ്മു കശ്മീര്‍: സൈനിക ഏറ്റുമുട്ടലില്‍ നാല് മരണം, മരിച്ചത് പ്രതിഷേധക്കാര്‍!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Zahid Rashid, who was injured during clashes with government forces in Chadoora village on Tuesday, succumbed to injuries, sources said. Zahid, in his early twenties, was hit by a bullet after forces opened fire on stone pelting protesters near the encounter site at Zuin, village of central Kashmir.