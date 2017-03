Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Reflecting his view on the ‘nationalism’ debate triggered after the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) stopped JNU’s Umar Khalid from participating in a conference at Ramjas College, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said nationalism is a bad word only in India. Arun Jaitley said that debate on ‘nationalism’ was not started by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however he maintained that the saffron party would definitely join the debate.