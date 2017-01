Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Not long after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal learned today that he must face trial in a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case filed against him by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, another court has summoned him and ordered him to face trial on defamation charges. The Chief Minister has been sued by former Test cricketer Chetan Chauhan. The Delhi court hearing Mr Jaitley's allegations said Mr Kejriwal had exhibited "dilatory tactics to delay trial" and must be present in court on March 25 when charges will be framed against him and five other senior leaders of his Aam Aadmi Party.