ലോകാത്ഭുതം കൂടി !!! സാക്ഷാത്കാരത്തിനു ദിവസങ്ങളുടെ കാത്തിരിപ്പു മാത്രം... ഉറ്റു നോക്കി രാജ്യം!

Story first published: Monday, May 15, 2017, 11:29 [IST]

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the country’s longest river bridge in Assam, near the India-China border, on May 26. The opening of the 9.15-km-long Dhola Sadiya bridge over the Brahmaputra will also mark the beginning of the three-year anniversary celebrations of the ruling National Democratic Alliance government, PTI reported on Sunday.