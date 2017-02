Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Mula Devi hasn't met anyone wearing "suit-boot" in years. And when the visitor gives the 70-year-old Rs 200 after she says she hasn't eaten properly in days, her eyes well up. She quietly shuffles inside her hut, which is bandaged into standing up with bits of cloth and plastic, puts the money in a tin box and sends a prayer heavenwards.No one these days believes Mula Devi is 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi's mother. When Phoolan lived and ruled in Chambal in the early 1980, people around these parts would greet Mula Devi whenever she ventured out. There would be a stream of visitors. There was food and clothes. She is left only with rags and memories now.