ബ്ലൗസ് അഴിച്ച് പാല് ചുരത്തി കാണിക്കാന്‍ പറഞ്ഞു, പോലിസ് ക്രൂരത ഞെട്ടിക്കുന്നത്; അന്വേഷണം തുടങ്ങി

English summary

Authorities in Chhattisgarh are probing allegations that police beat, sexually assaulted or raped at least 16 tribal women in 2015, an official said on Tuesday after the government was slammed for rights abuses. The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said over the weekend its preliminary investigations found police raped eight women, molested six, and assaulted two in October 2015, during a search for insurgents in Chhattisgarh.