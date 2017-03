അദ്വാനിയെ വിടാതെ ബാബരി കേസ്: പ്രതിസ്ഥാനത്ത് നിന്ന് ഒഴിവാക്കാന്‍ പറ്റില്ലെന്ന് സുപ്രീം കോടതി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Senior BJP leader LK Advani and other BJP leaders may face trial in the decades-old Babri mosque demolition case, the Supreme Court indicated today. The court's order on March 22 will reveal whether or not Mr Advani, 89, and other leaders like Murli Manohar Joshi and Union Minister Uma Bharti will be on trial for conspiracy, a charge that was dropped by lower courts.