മാംസാഹാരം സംസ്കാരത്തിന്റെ ഭാഗം!!! മേഘാലയയിൽ ബീഫ് ഫെസ്റ്റ്!!! സംഘാടകൻ മുൻ ബിജെപി നേതാവ്!!

Saturday, June 10, 2017

Leaders and workers of the BJP's Meghalaya unit who quit the party in the last few days are all set to organise a beef festival on Saturday. Nearly 5,000 workers from the Garo hills and many leaders quit the BJP over the centre's new cattle trade law that bans sale of cattle for slaughter.