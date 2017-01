നോട്ട് നിരോധിച്ച പ്രധാനമന്ത്രിക്ക് 'പണികിട്ടി'; ദുരിതാശ്വാസ ഫണ്ടിലേക്ക് ലഭിച്ചത് അസാധു നോട്ടുകള്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Sunday, January 29, 2017, 13:38 [IST]

English summary

The Vigilance Department of Delhi government is faced with a piquant situation after it received Rs 23,500 in demonetised notes from the dean of a top medical college who got the money by post from an unknown donor which was meant for the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).