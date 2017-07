ബിയർ ആരോഗ്യത്തിന് ഉത്തമം!!! പുലിവാല് പിടിച്ച് ആന്ധ്രാപ്രദേശ് മന്ത്രി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Wednesday, July 5, 2017, 10:14 [IST]

For Andhra Pradesh Excise Minister K S Jawahar, beer is a health drink and he is ready to prove it, a remark that would please guzzlers no end. Amid protests by women over the state's new liquor policy, he purportedly told a TV news channel that the government would promote beer as a healthy drink.