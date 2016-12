Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, December 26, 2016, 15:18 [IST]

English summary

Surat-based financier Kishore Bhajiawala, from whom the income tax (I-T) department recovered Rs 10.45 crore in unaccounted for income, used dummy bank accounts to launder black money. He had used around 700 persons for depositing and withdrawing money after demonetisation