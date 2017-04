Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Saturday, April 15, 2017, 13:41 [IST]

Seven policemen and a hardcore Naxal were killed when a prison van dashed into a truck in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district today. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Town), Ashish Anand told PTI the accident happened near Gaighat village under the jurisdiction of Runnisaidpur police station around 5 AM.