പശുക്കള്‍ ഇനി മുതല്‍ പശുകിടാങ്ങളെ പ്രസവിച്ചാല്‍ മതി കാളക്കുട്ടികളെ വേണ്ടാ!!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Thursday, May 18, 2017, 17:37 [IST]

English summary

In a pilot project starting this financial year in six districts, the government is offering 45 per cent subsidy to farmers to adopt this special insemination method for their cows which ensures birth of only females through “sorted semen straw”. The cows chosen for the project would preferably be ones giving birth for the first time. Experts claim a 90 per cent success through the method.