English summary

The menu at weddings and the number of guests should be limited to check extravagance, proposes a new bill to be taken up in parliament. A private member's bill to be raised in the Lok Sabha also suggests that those spending more than five lakhs on a wedding be asked to do a good turn by contributing towards weddings of girls from poor families. The bill has been initiated by Congress lawmaker Ranjeet Ranjan, the wife of controversial Bihar politician Pappu Yadav.