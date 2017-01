ബിജെപി അധികാരത്തിലെത്തിയാല്‍ മുസ്ലിം ഭൂരിപക്ഷ ജില്ലകളില്‍ നിരോധനാജ്ഞ..!! രാജ്യം എങ്ങോട്ടാണ് !!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

#WATCH : BJP MLA Suresh Rana says that if he wins, curfew will be imposed in Kairana, Deoband and Moradabad. pic.twitter.com/YYlsv0fxTm

English summary

BJP MLA in UP says that curfew will be impossed in Muslim majority districts if he wins the poll. Election Commission has seeked explanation from him.