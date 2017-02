ബിജെപി നേതാവ് തോക്കുമായി പോളിങ് ബൂത്തില്‍; ഉത്തര്‍ പ്രദേശ് തിരഞ്ഞെടുപ്പില്‍ സംഭവിക്കുന്നത്...

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

BJP lawmaker Sangeet Som's brother, Gagan Som, was detained this morning in Uttar Pardesh's Faridpur for carrying pistol inside a polling booth, a police officer said. Gagan Som was whisked away from inside the booth after a pistol was recovered from his possession. An official told IANS that the act was in contravention of election rules and hence the action was taken.