English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address 300 top BJP leaders in Bhubaneswar on Sunday, the second day of party’s national executive meeting. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also attending the meet, has generated interest among workers as BJP members flocked the airport to receive him. “While many leaders were there, workers rushed towards Adityanath,” a party leader present at the airport told HT.