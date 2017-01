Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

BJP MP @ManojTiwariMP mocks people standing in ATM/bank queues, other BJP leaders around him laugh out loud. Truly shameless party #BSP pic.twitter.com/LXS8I2JoR8

Story first published: Wednesday, January 4, 2017, 10:37 [IST]

English summary

In a video BJP leader Manoj Tiwari is seen making fun of people queuing up before ATMs. The video is going viral.