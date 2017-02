Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

Irom Sharmila Chanu, the Iron Lady of Manipur, said on Sunday that the BJP had approached her, asking her to contest the Assembly elections against Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh on a party ticket, but she wanted to fight as an Independent. Irom alleged the BJP had told her that she would need “Rs 36 crore to fight Ibobi Singh”.