മണിപ്പൂര്‍ മുഖ്യമന്ത്രിയായി ബിരേന്‍ സിംഗ് അധികാരമേറ്റു; അമരത്ത് ബിജെപി

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11:24 [IST]

English summary

Nongthombam Biren Singh and his ministers took oath today after as the BJP takes charge of another state in the north-east, Manipur. BJP chief Amit Shah and several union ministers, who were scheduled to attend the oath ceremony, have returned to Delhi after their flight developed a technical snag.