Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The BJP’s stunning victory in Uttar Pradesh was a vote for the “nationalist powers” and will pave the way for the construction of a Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) said on Saturday. Welcoming the BJP’s crushing majority in India’s largest state, the VHP – an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh – said it expected the construction of the temple to start at the earliest.