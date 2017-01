Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Mr M. Natarajan, husband of AIADMK general secretary Sasikala, on Monday accused “some sections” in the BJP of trying to split the AIADMK and have the state government dismissed. “We will not allow such conspiracies to succeed… I will face the challenge squarely… I am willing to come anywhere single-handedly, to Gujarat, to U.P, anywhere”, he thundered while addressing the valedictory session of the three-day ‘Thamizhar Kalai Ilakkiya Pongal Thiruvizha’ here.