വെറും പേനയല്ല 'മാജിക് പേന', സോഷ്യല്‍ മീഡിയയില്‍ വൈറലാകുന്ന പേനയെക്കുറിച്ച് അറിയാം

A shabbily designed hand bill issued by the Kashthabhanjan Temple in Gujarat's Panchmahal district has gone viral on social media raising many eyebrows as well as triggering mirthful comments. Dushyant Bapuji, who identifies himself as a Hanuman sevak, has said in the handbill that this pen was made using the divinity acquired by performing a Hanuman Saraswati Yagya.