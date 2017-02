ഭക്ഷണത്തെക്കുറിച്ച് പരാതിപ്പെട്ട ജവാനെ കാണാനില്ല!! കൊന്നുതള്ളിയോ? കുടുംബം ആശങ്കയില്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The family of BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, whose video complaining of poor quality of food being served to the jawans went viral, will soon file a habeas corpus petition as they have no information of his wheareabouts. Speaking to The Indian Express, Yadav’s brother-in-law Vijay said the family is trying to contact him and even wrote two letters to the BSF, but has not got any reply.