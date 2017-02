ക്യാബ് ഡ്രൈവറുടെ ക്രൂരത അതിരുകടന്നു; ഇടിച്ച് വീഴ്ത്തിയ കുട്ടി കാറില്‍ മരിച്ചു വീണു!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Story first published: Monday, February 13, 2017, 13:47 [IST]

A cabbie ran over a four-year-old boy in northwest Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar and then allegedly spent the next five hours driving the dying victim and his mother around the city, trying to convince the mom not to report the accident while telling her that none of the hospitals they visited were willing to admit the boy. Having received no medical attention for five precious hours, the boy, Rohit Kumar, died inside the cab. The driver, Rahul, 32, was later arrested.