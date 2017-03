Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has announced a Rs 5 lakh reward for giving information about Sarang Akolkar and Vinay Pawar, both accused in murder of Pune-based rationalist and activist Narendra Dabholkar. Dabholkar was 68 at the time of his death. He was the influence behind the anti-superstition bill which was pending in Maharashtra Assembly for 18 years.