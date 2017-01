Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Monday arrested at least 8 people, including former IDBI Bank chairman Yogesh Agarwal and former chief financial officer of now defunct Kingfisher AirlinesBSE 3.03 % A Raghunathan, in what appears to be an accelerated effort by government agencies to recover the nearly Rs 9,000 crore that the billionaire Vijay Mallya owes lenders.