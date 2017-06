അഭിപ്രായ സ്വാതന്ത്രത്തിനു മേലുള്ള കടന്നു കയറ്റം!!എൻഡിടിവി നിയമപരമായി റെയ്ഡിനെ നേരിടും!!

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Monday, June 5, 2017, 12:24 [IST]

This morning, the CBI stepped up the concerted harassment of NDTV and its promoters based on the same old endless false accusations.NDTV and its promoters will fight tirelessly against this witch-hunt by multiple agencies. We will not succumb to these attempts to blatantly undermine democracy and free speech in India.