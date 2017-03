Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

The Centre in its Budget has provided for the recruitment of around 2.80 lakh more staff. The income tax department, the agency involved in the drive against black money post-demonetisation, is set to expand from the existing strength of 46,000 to 80,000 by March 2018. Similarly, customs and excise department, which will implement the ambitious goods and services tax regime, will get additional manpower of over 41,000. The current strength of 50,600 for customs and excise staff is to go up to 91,700.