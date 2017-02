Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Sunday, February 5, 2017

This included a new plan of setting up Mahila Shakti Kendras – or women’s empowerment centres – at the village level in 14 lakh anganwadis under the Integrated Child Development Scheme. According to Jaitley, the Mahila Shakti Kendras will provide “one stop convergent support services for empowering rural women with opportunities for skill development, employment, digital literacy, health and nutrition”.