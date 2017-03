മദ്യശാലകള്‍ മാറ്റില്ല; റോഡുകളുടെ പേര് മാറ്റുന്നു, സംസ്ഥാന പാത ഇല്ല, പകരം ജില്ലാ പാതകള്‍

Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

English summary

In a bid to avoid closure of liquor vends in the city in the wake of the Supreme Court order, the UT administration has amended its earlier notification and declared the state highways as ‘major district roads’. As per a notification issued nearly 20 years ago, all major roads in the city were state highways and fell within the ambit of the SC judgment. The court had directed all states and union territories to close liquor vends on all national and state highways.