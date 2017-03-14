Subscribe to Oneindia Malayalam

Fake ‘Children’s Bank’ currency seized in Hyderabad According to bank officials, Shaikh came to the bank at around 10:40am to deposit cash. The cashier in the bank noticed 'Children Bank of India' written on the notes and immediately alerted the bank manager. The bank then informed the police. Popular Videos MS Dhoni led Jharkhand loses to Hyderabad, fears elimination in Vijay Hazare Trophy01:41 MS Dhoni led Jharkhand loses to Hyderabad, fears elimination in Vijay Hazare Trophy Ashwin becomes fastest to take 250 Test wickets, leaves Dennis Lillee behind01:18 Ashwin becomes fastest to take 250 Test wickets, leaves Dennis Lillee behind Hyderabad teacher brutally beat students, Watch Video01:03 Hyderabad teacher brutally beat students, Watch Video According to the police, the suspect tried to deposit the notes that were imprinted with 'Children's Bank of India' on them. The notes included 400 notes of new Rs 2,000 and 380 notes of new Rs 500. ​ Yousuf, who runs a stationery shop in nearby area, had opened the account in June, 2016. The Police are investigating the case. 