ഓപ്പോയ്ക്ക് ഇന്ത്യാവിരുദ്ധനയം!! ദില്ലിയില്‍ പ്രതിഷേധക്കടല്‍, ജീവനക്കാരനെ പുറത്താക്കി!!!

Outside #Oppo office in #Noida . Riot-like situation because of insult to national flag by a Chinese official #nationalism pic.twitter.com/NPCFHyAd6L

Chinese employee of @oppo at Noida torn off the Indian National Flag and dumped in dustbin. People have reached the site with Flags. pic.twitter.com/vLT1DjciAv

English summary

A massive protest took place at Gautam Budh District's Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday after a Chinese national allegedly tore apart an Indian flag and threw it in a dustbin outside the office of a mobile phone company here.